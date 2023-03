VPN Client Pro

Что нового:

Fix: Android 12 reconnection problems

* Fix: OpenVPN error "NOTE: unable to redirect default gateway..."

* New option "Use DNS over HTTPS"

This option can be set in the global options and/or in the VPN profiles.

When checked, the DNS requests are forwarded to the configured URL.

The remote server must implement the RFC 8484 with POST method.

* Minor improvements/bug fixes