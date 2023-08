It isn’t a VPN, at least not yet.

Though, it is effective in circumventing internet censorship in most if not all countries.

Rethinkdns uses VPN APIs to only route the DNS traffic and not the actual internet traffic.

Rethinkdns isn’t a tracker. Rethinkdns logs DNS requests if a user opts-in.

Rethinkdns doesn’t sell any user information or use it for anything else other than to provide analytics and reports to the user.