Hacker's Keyboard

версия: v1.41.1

Скачать:

История изменений...

1.34rc16:

- fix Ukrainian 4-row layout.



1.34rc15:

- Fixes for Alt key handling (previous fix was incorrect), update "my" keymap.



1.34rc12:

- Switch to modern voice typing, remove RECORD_AUDIO permission

- Disable ContactsDictionary, remove READ_CONTACTS permission

- Add META key, fix invalid meta state sent by ALT key.

- Add hu (Hungarian, Magyar) 4-row and 5-row layouts, qwertz + qwerty. Contributed by Bognбr Andrбs.

- Added ta (Tamil, ) 5-row layout. Contributed by "Stars Soft".

- Add my (Burmese, ) 4-row and 5-row layouts. Contributed by Aung Myo.

1.34rc9:

- fix malfunctioning scale after rotation (issue 280)

- fix crash on Fn keymap (issue 269)



1.34rc8:

- fix sliders in settings for non-US locales (issue 331)

- add "Espaсol (Latinoamйrica)" 5-row layout, contributed by Miguel Farah

- add "с" key to Spanish 4-row layouts.



1.34rc7:

- add missing Euro sign to French and Spanish layouts

- fix autocomplete for composed accented chars (issue 334)



1.34rc6:

- add debugging for width issue 280

- fix superscript 2 in Italian layout

- cloud BackupManager support (experimental)

- add +f and f+ compose sequences for "ff" ligature



1.34rc5:

- Use SeekBars (sliders) for numeric preferences.

- Add key click volume control and method selection. (Issue 120)

- Support choice of Shift Lock or Caps Lock, optionally apply Shift Lock to special keys. (Issue 177)

- Remove the odd 300ms post-shift-update logic.



1.34rc4:

- Hungarian 4-row altchars contributed by takacsd. (Issue 245)

- fix missing backslash on "Q" key in sl/hr layout, add to "L" key



1.34rc3:

- fix localized suggested punctuation (if not user modified)



1.34rc2:

- add zero width non joiner (ZWNJ) to shift-Space on Farsi+Arabic 5-row layouts (issue 215)

- add Farsi/Arabic word separators (issue 225)



1.34rc1:

- import minor changes included in 1.33 but not in 1.32rc7.

Hacker's Keyboard v1.33



1.33:

- New layouts: Persian (, fa), Armenian (, hy), Russian phonetic (Русский, ru-rPH)

- Support for devices with MIPS and x86 CPUs

- bugfixes for shift handling and suggestion underlining