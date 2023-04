drupe – Contacts & Phone

What is new:

• New ways to launch drupe

• Quick actions with contact double-tap

• Configure call/email/sms/calendar default apps

• Facebook Hello dialer support

• Hide dots when keyboard is open

Details:

• You can now choose how to launch drupe: dots, hotspot (a selectable area in the screen which is not visible), double-press the Home button (Beta) or none of the above (and just use the app icon). Change it via Settings -> Open drupe.

• Choose what double tapping on a contacts does: Redo last action, call, or edit the contact. Try it from Settings -> Contact double tap.

• Control the default dialer, email, SMS and calendar apps at runtime. We now support non-Google calendar apps as well :)

• If you're using Hello dialer by Facebook, you can now make it your default dialer, or have it as a separate action.

• We'll hide the dots when the keyboard is open. It is SO convenient.