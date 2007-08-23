Обход блокировок и ограничений операторов

changelog DPI

# Bundle : S-497-baseline-2019-11-11

# Date : 2019-11-11

- Added Naver Vod

- Updated Cheddar

- Updated LINE Today

- Updated Line2

- Updated Madden NFL Mobile



# Bundle : S-496-baseline-2019-11-04

# Date : 2019-11-04

- Added Apple TV+

- Added Loop

- Added NVidia

- Updated Skype



# Bundle : S-495-baseline-2019-10-28

# Date : 2019-10-28

- Added Activision Games

- Added CallOfDuty Mobile

- Added GeForce Now

- Updated BAND

- Updated EA Download Manager Origin

- Updated NVIDIA GRID

- Updated RTMP

- Updated iTunes Store

- Updated yle



# Bundle : S-494-baseline-2019-10-21

# Date : 2019-10-21

- Added Google DNS over HTTPS

- Updated CNET

- Updated Ingress

- Updated Libon voice

- Updated NASA

- Updated Nextplus

- Updated NileFM

- Updated NogoumFM

- Updated QUIC

- Updated Vudu

- Updated ZenMate

- Updated textPlus



# Bundle : S-493-baseline-2019-10-14

# Date : 2019-10-14

- Added Disney+

- Updated ABC News

- Updated Facebook Live

- Updated Naver V

- Updated Snapchat Video

- Updated Tik Tok

- Updated UpLynk

- Updated imo

- Updated imo voice



# Bundle : S-492-baseline-2019-10-07

# Date : 2019-10-07

- Updated Apex Legends

- Updated EA Game

- Updated ENTERTAINER

- Updated FIFA

- Updated KakaoTV Live

- Updated Lineage II

- Updated NDTV

- Updated Naver Music

- Updated ROBLOX

- Updated Smule

- Updated Telly

- Updated Udemy

- Updated Vippie



# Bundle : S-491-baseline-2019-10-01

# Date : 2019-10-01

- Added DOORDASH

- Added GRUBHUB

- Added Uber Eats

- Added delivery.com

- Added iodine

- Added seamless

- Updated KakaoTV Live

- Updated Pluto TV

- Updated Rappi

- Updated Tuenti

- Updated Vippie



# Bundle : S-490-baseline-2019-09-23

# Date : 2019-09-23

- Added Blue Apron

- Added Caviar

- Added Postmates

- Added goPuff

- Updated MLB

- Updated Path of Exile

- Updated Smule

- Updated Telemundo

- Updated Zangi Call



# Bundle : S-489-baseline-2019-09-16

# Date : 2019-09-16

- Added LINE Video

- Updated Amazon Prime

- Updated Fortnite

- Updated Fox News

- Updated Pinterest

- Updated PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds

- Updated Playstation

- Updated Pluto TV

- Updated YuppTV



# Bundle : S-488-baseline-2019-09-09

# Date : 2019-09-09

- Updated Jumia

- Updated Marvel Contest of Champions

- Updated PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds

- Updated Shahid

- Updated Snapchat

- Updated Viu

- Updated hotstar



# Bundle : S-487-baseline-2019-09-02

# Date : 2019-09-02

- Updated BeIN Sports

- Updated Fortnite

- Updated NileFM

- Updated ShowTime

- Updated UltraSurf

- Updated WhatsApp voice



# Bundle : S-486-baseline-2019-08-26

# Date : 2019-08-26

- Added AFL

- Updated 9GAG

- Updated Google Duo

- Updated NileFM

- Updated Skype



# Bundle : S-485-baseline-2019-08-19

# Date : 2019-08-19

- Updated BiP messenger

- Updated Naver Live Streaming

- Updated Naver V

- Updated Ookla speedtest

- Updated Opera Mini Proxy

- Updated Yahoo mail

- Updated appear.in

- Updated appear.in call



# Bundle : S-484-baseline-2019-08-12

# Date : 2019-08-12

- Updated Epic Games Launcher

- Updated FaceTime

- Updated Facebook VoIP

- Updated Google Cloud Messaging

- Updated Google Maps

- Updated LinkedIn

- Updated YouTube Web



# Bundle : S-483-baseline-2019-08-05

# Date : 2019-08-05

- Updated Amazon Music

- Updated Google DNS over TLS

- Updated NFL

- Updated Netflix

- Updated Snapchat

- Updated Tik Tok

- Updated Windows Store

- Updated imo



# Bundle : S-482-baseline-2019-07-29

# Date : 2019-07-29

- Added DSTV Now

- Added Showmax

- Updated Discord

- Updated Google Fi

- Updated Google Maps

- Updated KakaoTV Live

- Updated SSL v3

- Updated TSN



# Bundle : S-481-baseline-2019-07-22

# Date : 2019-07-22

- Added Flow

- Updated MTV

- Updated QQ live

- Updated QQ video

- Updated War Thunder

- Updated dMagazine

- Updated imo



# Bundle : S-480-baseline-2019-07-15

# Date : 2019-07-15

- Updated BitTorrent encrypted transfer

- Updated DirecTV Now

- Updated Expedia

- Updated Golf Clash

- Updated Skype

- Updated Twitter video

- Updated YouTube

- Updated YuppTV



# Bundle : S-479-baseline-2019-07-08

# Date : 2019-07-08

- Updated Android Market

- Updated Apple Music

- Updated Google Duo

- Updated Google Maps

- Updated Pluto TV

- Updated Pokemon GO

- Updated QUIC

- Updated TeamSpeak

- Updated Truecaller



# Bundle : S-478-baseline-2019-07-01

# Date : 2019-07-01

- Added Google DNS over TLS

- Added Kayo Sports

- Updated Badoo

- Updated DirecTV Now

- Updated Fox News

- Updated Google Fi

- Updated Hay Day

- Updated Naver Live Streaming

- Updated RTMP

- Updated Steam over HTTP

- Updated WhatsApp voice



# Bundle : S-477-baseline-2019-06-24

# Date : 2019-06-24

- Added Sandvine Intelligent Feeds

- Updated Fast.com

- Updated PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds

- Updated Sky Go



# Bundle : S-476-baseline-2019-06-17

# Date : 2019-06-17

- Added Tacticool

- Updated Facebook

- Updated HBO

- Updated HBO Go

- Updated Lazada

- Updated League of Legends

- Updated Naver

- Updated Secure Payment

- Updated Sky Go

- Updated Telegram

- Updated Viber voice

- Updated WhatsApp

- Updated YuppTV



# Bundle : S-475-baseline-2019-06-10

# Date : 2019-06-10

- Added Niantic

- Added dBook

- Updated Amazon Alexa

- Updated Amazon Prime

- Updated Apple Music

- Updated HTTP

- Updated KakaoTalk voice

- Updated Skype

- Updated Tik Tok



# Bundle : S-474-baseline-2019-06-03

# Date : 2019-06-03

- Updated ABC iview

- Updated GoToMeeting

- Updated Google+ Hangout

- Updated KakaoTV Live

- Updated LinkedIn

- Updated OneThing Cloud

- Updated Periscope

- Updated QUIC

- Updated Warframe

- Updated YuppTV

- Updated hotstar



# Bundle : S-473-baseline-2019-05-27

# Date : 2019-05-27

- Added Google Fi

- Added RecMusic

- Updated Badoo

- Updated Bloomberg

- Updated Dergilik

- Updated FTP

- Updated HTTP

- Updated Hulu

- Updated Hulu control

- Updated MetaTrader4

- Updated Minecraft

- Updated Mixer

- Updated NBC

- Updated Sling TV

- Updated Tubi TV

- Updated WhatsApp

- Updated WhatsApp voice

- Removed TureiService



# Bundle : S-472-baseline-2019-05-20

# Date : 2019-05-20

- Added Hill Climb Racing 2

- Added ShowTime

- Updated Amazon Music

- Updated Apple Software Update

- Updated Black Desert Online

- Updated KakaoTalk voice

- Updated LINE voice

- Updated League of Legends

- Updated Lineage II

- Updated MLB

- Updated imo



# Bundle : S-471-baseline-2019-05-13

# Date : 2019-05-13

- Added Harry Potter: Wizards Unite

- Updated Amazon Music

- Updated BitComet HTTP

- Updated BitTorrent transfer

- Updated FTP transfer

- Updated Golf Clash

- Updated KakaoTalk voice

- Updated Lazada

- Updated Livestream

- Updated Netflix

- Updated Outlook 365

- Updated Telegram

- Updated YouTube

- Updated hotstar



# Bundle : S-470-baseline-2019-05-06

# Date : 2019-05-06

- Updated Apex Legends

- Updated Apple Music

- Updated Facebook

- Updated Spotify

- Updated UltraSurf

- Updated dMagazine

- Updated hotstar

- Updated HTTP

- Updated iTunes Store, video



# Bundle : S-469-baseline-2019-04-30

# Date : 2019-04-30

- Added LINE voice call

- Added LINE video call

- Updated Amazon Prime

- Updated DAZN

- Updated Google Duo

- Updated Hulu

- Updated League of Legends

- Updated QUIC

- Removed FreePop

- Removed FreePop transfer



# Bundle : S-468-baseline-2019-04-22

# Date : 2019-04-22

- Added Galaxy Heroes

- Added Lyft

- Added MW Space

- Added Steam Link

- Updated Bloomberg

- Updated CTV

- Updated Facebook

- Updated Facebook Live

- Updated Google Cloud Storage

- Updated TrueiService

- Updated Yahoo mail

- Updated hotstar



# Bundle : S-467-baseline-2019-04-15

# Date : 2019-04-15

- Added Azure Service Bus

- Added Final Fantasy XV

- Added TrueMoney

- Added TrueYou

- Added TrueiService

- Added UpLynk

- Updated ABC Radio

- Updated Daum

- Updated LINE voice

- Updated LinkedIn

- Updated MyDigicel

- Updated Ookla speedtest

- Updated Skout

- Updated Smule

- Updated Spotify

- Updated Tagged

- Updated Telegram voice

- Updated UltraSurf

- Updated WhatsApp voice

- Updated imo

- Updated imo voice



# Bundle : S-464-baseline-2019-04-08

# Date : 2019-04-08

- Added Apex Legends

- Updated Apple Music

- Updated Badoo

- Updated ExpressVPN

- Updated Google Maps

- Updated LINE voice

- Updated TamTam Messenger

- Updated Taobao

- Updated Telly

- Updated Tenor

- Updated Weibo

- Updated WhatsApp voice



# Bundle : S-463-baseline-2019-04-01

# Date : 2019-04-01

- Added Amazon Chime

- Added Amazon Chime Meeting

- Added Amazon Chime Meeting Video

- Added HBO

- Added U+ Box

- Added VPN365

- Updated CuriosityStream

- Updated Daum

- Updated Google Duo

- Updated Odnoklassniki video

- Updated Outlook 365

- Updated QUIC

- Updated SOMA

- Updated TamTam Messenger



# Bundle : S-462-baseline-2019-03-25

# Date : 2019-03-25

- Added AxE

- Added MTV

- Added NHK Radio

- Added NHK

- Added NileFM

- Added Zangi

- Added Zangi Call

- Updated Ingress

- Updated League of Legends

- Updated QUIC

- Updated hotstar



# Bundle : S-461-baseline-2019-03-18

# Date : 2019-03-18

- Added 2GIS

- Added GameStop Games Downloads

- Added Kicker

- Added Zynga: FarmVille 2

- Added TBS

- Updated Google + Hangout

- Updated OLX

- Updated SOMA

- Updated SSL v3

- Updated Titanfall 2

- Updated Wickr



# Bundle : S-460-baseline-2019-03-11

# Date : 2019-03-11

- Added NPR

- Added Ovation TV

- Added Shutterfly

- Updated Alibaba.com

- Updated BeIN Sports

- Updated Rappi

- Updated Summoners War: Sky Arena

- Updated Words with Friends HD iPad

- Updated YouTube

- Updated myCanal



# Bundle : S-459-baseline-2019-03-04

# Date : 2019-03-04

- Added Comedy Central

- Added DigicelID

- Added Empire: Four Kingdoms

- Added Garena Speed Drifters

- Added Goodgame Studios

- Added Hadi

- Added Mobius Final Fantasy

- Added MyDigicel

- Added NASA

- Added Pikicast

- Added Premier League

- Added Woot

- Updated FINAL FANTASY BRAVE EXVIUS

- Updated MeowChat

- Updated NBA

- Updated Opera Mini Proxy

- Updated PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds

- Updated RTE Player

- Updated SVT (Sweden)



# Bundle : S-458-baseline-2019-02-25

# Date : 2019-02-25

- Added Algolia

- Added Cheddar

- Added EA Sports UFC

- Added IBackup

- Added Plants vs Zombies

- Added Scanner Radio

- Added Skyrock

- Added Trivago

- Added the ENTERTAINER

- Updated Audible

- Updated Bloomberg

- Updated HTTP

- Updated Pokemon Duel



# Bundle : S-457-baseline-2019-02-18

# Date : 2019-02-18

- Added Mobile01

- Added SVT (Sweden)

- Added Watchback

- Added appear.in call

- Updated Avira AntiVir update

- Updated Daum

- Updated LINE voice

- Updated League of Legends

- Updated Rules Of Survival

- Updated Wells Fargo



# Bundle : S-456-baseline-2019-02-11

# Date : 2019-02-11

- Added Ada

- Added Battlefield V

- Added CuriosityStream

- Added JioChat

- Added JioChat Call

- Added Mitele

- Added Netball Live

- Added OLX

- Added Rules Of Survival

- Added Shopee

- Added Talabat

- Added Zim News

- Updated AbemaTV

- Updated ESPN

- Updated Habbo Hotel

- Updated Hi5

- Updated HTTP

- Updated LINE Today

- Updated Lords Mobile

- Updated Spotify

- Updated Warframe

- Updated YzerChat Call

- Updated hotstar



# Bundle : S-455-baseline-2019-02-04

# Date : 2019-02-04

- Added Elex MagicRush Heroes

- Added Madden NFL Mobile

- Added OneThing Cloud

- Added SamsungHealth

- Added Vudu

- Updated Bloomberg

- Updated CTV News

- Updated Docomo dTV

- Updated Garena Free Fire

- Updated GroupMe

- Updated Jumia

- Updated Paladins

- Updated Samsung



# Bundle : S-454-baseline-2019-01-28

# Date : 2019-01-28

- Added Cobone

- Added Dubsmash

- Added Inquirer Mobile

- Added Rappi

- Added Tencent

- Added dAnime Store

- Added dChannel

- Added dMagazine

- Updated Ad Analytics

- Updated Airbnb

- Updated DAZN

- Updated Daily Motion

- Updated Docomo dTV

- Updated Identity V

- Updated Odnoklassniki

- Updated The New York Times

- Updated Tik Tok

- Updated QQ video

- Updated QQ live

- Updated Zello

- Updated hotstar



# Bundle : S-453-baseline-2019-01-21

# Date : 2019-01-21

- Added Arlo

- Added EBS

- Added FIFA Online 4

- Updated DAZN

- Updated Mocospace

- Updated Naver Live Streaming

- Updated Outlook.com

- Updated Skype

- Updated Spotify

- Updated Telemundo

- Updated VyprVPN



# Bundle : S-452-baseline-2019-01-14

# Date : 2019-01-14

- Added Ad Analytics

- Added Magzter

- Added SCRUFF

- Updated AccuWeather

- Updated Agora.io

- Updated Crunchyroll

- Updated LINE voice

- Updated OpenSignal

- Updated Souq

- Updated imo voice



# Bundle : S-451-baseline-2019-01-07

# Date : 2019-01-07

- Added Naver V

- Added Wattpad

- Updated Baidu

- Updated BeIN Sports

- Updated Naver

- Updated Private Tunnel VPN

- Updated Telegram voice

- Updated Vigo Video

- Updated beIN CONNECT

- Updated iTunes Store, video



# Bundle : S-450-baseline-2018-12-31

# Date : 2018-12-31

- Added Facebook Analytics

- Added Fire Emblem Heroes

- Added Instagram Video

- Added Google Analytics

- Updated BBM Voice

- Updated CBC Societe Radio Canada

- Updated Candy Crush Soda Saga

- Updated Daum

- Updated Facebook VoIP

- Updated HOOQ

- Updated LINE Pay

- Updated PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds

- Updated Steam

- Updated Super Evil Games

- Updated Telegram

- Updated VK Live

- Updated YuppTV

- Updated iCloud



# Bundle : S-449-baseline-2018-12-24

# Date : 2018-12-24

- Added LINE Pay

- Added Pantip

- Added Super Evil Games

- Added YouTube Web

- Updated Agora.io

- Updated BAND

- Updated CBC.ca

- Updated ExpressVPN

- Updated F-Secure Freedome

- Updated GMX

- Updated Google Project Stream

- Updated PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds

- Updated QQGame

- Updated Smule

- Updated Summoners War: Sky Arena

- Updated WEB.DE

- Updated WhatsApp voice

.........

