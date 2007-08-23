  • ТЕХНИКА
    Обход блокировок и ограничений операторов | [MNO][how-to] обходим ограничения и раздаём
    12.04.14, 23:09 | #1
    Kodekс


    Реп: (368)
    Обход блокировок и ограничений операторов

    «МТС» | «Билайн» | «Ростелеком» | «Теле2» |«МегаФон» | «Yota»
    Мобильный интернет | Сотовая связь | Подключение и настройка 4G (LTE) на смартфонах


    Прикрепленное изображение


    Внимание! Обязательно к ознакомлению до прочтения остальной части шапки и до написания вопроса
    1. На вашем тарифе после скачивания "много" Гб снизилась скорость, но есть варианты других тарифов - идем сюда Обсуждение интернета мобильных операторов связи
    2. У вас МТС и стандартные инструкции вам не помогают? Идем сюда Обход блокировок и ограничений операторов (Пост djBitoN Петренко Леонид #30785529)
    3. В шапке присутствует большое количество информацию, из-за чего с большой долей вероятности ответ на ваш вопрос уже есть. Посты, содержащие вопросы, ответы на которые есть в шапке, удаляются без предупреждения.
    4. Обратите внимание, в теме действуют все Правила ресурса
    5. Для решения вашей задачи, пожалуйста, коротко и внятно объясняйте свою схему устройств по следующей форме: устройство-донор(название/наличие рут/какая ОС/тариф) -> принимающие -> их количество
      *ШАБЛОН ЗАПРОСА*
      • Имеется в наличии "Устройство" - донор (название/наличие рут/какая ОС/тариф)
      • Раздача ведется на "Устройство(а)" (ПК, смартфон, планшет, smart tv и др.)

        *Пример: Имеется в наличии Sasung SGII - донор, есть рут, андроид 5.1 с тарифом "Все за 500". Раздаю на ПК+планшет+Smart TV

    6. Если у вас Tele2, ставить нужно реальный imei от андроид смартфона, сгенерированные более не работают. TTL при этом нужно фиксировать на 64.
    Способы определения раздачи: Теория
    Краткое изложение теоретических основ
    Основные сокращения
    • IMEI - уникальный номер, использующийся для идентификации в сети телефонов, спутниковых телефонов, модемов и другого оборудования, использующего сим-карту для подключения. Представляет из себя последовательность из 15 или 17 цифр. Может быть изменен.
    • TTL - параметр, определяющий время жизни каждого пакета, или же число прыжков между маршрутизаторами, которое пакет может пройти. Каждый проход через маршрутизатор снижает значение на 1. При значении 0 пакет уничтожается. Значение может быть изменено в диапазон от 1 до 255.
    • ˇDPI - специальная технология накопления статистики проходящего трафика, позволяющая анализировать, фильтровать, блокировать трафик. В рамках заданной темы DPI опасен тем, что несмотря на смененные emei, измененные ttl, с легкостью определяет раздаваемый трафик, p2p-трафик, после чего происходит блокировки трафика или искусственное замедление скорости.
    • VPN - виртуальная частная сеть, набор технологий, реализующих так называемый туннель, по которому весь наш трафик идет из точки А в точку Б. В нашем случае полезен тем, что весь трафик шифруется, за счет чего DPI технологии провайдера не видят, какой трафик мы передаем (читайте: спокойно раздаем интернет; торренты работают)


    Каким же образом оператор узнаёт, что мы раздаем интернет или же скачиваем торренты?


    Существует несколько параметров, благодаря которым происходит автоматический детект на серверах провайдера.
    • Самый главный из них - TTL. Как я писал выше, каждый скачек пакета через маршрутизатор уменьшает значение ttl на 1, поэтому, когда с одного устройства приходят пакеты с разными значениями ttl, это означает раздачу трафика (ваш модем, роутер, планшет и т.д. при раздаче считаются маршрутизатором, имея свой IP)
      Пример изменения TTL
      Прикрепленное изображение
    • Второй параметр, из-за которого происходит определение - IMEI.
    • Третье, что отличит раздачу от обычного трафика - DPI. Так как устройства, принимающие трафик с раздающего устройства, находятся за NAT, в глобальной сети их не видно, все пакеты будут подписаны на раздающем устройстве. Однако, DPI легко может увидеть несвойственные для этого устройства протоколы или порты, из-за чего произойдет детектирование. Выход - шифрование трафика.

    С определением p2p-трафика все несколько проще. Если трафик не зашифрован, можно легко определить его содержимое, поэтому нужно использовать VPN или другие технологии, шифрующие трафик.
    FAQ
    В: Что делать, если Вы вставили симкарту в модем/роутер/планшет, а раздавать интернет не можете и получили сообщение от оператора: "Симкарта предназначена для использования в телефоне/смартфоне"?
      О: Вам необходимо сменить IMEI от смартфона или лучше от Виндофона с поддержкой 4G.
    В: Как это сделать и где взять IMEI от Виндофона?
      О: Способ смены можно найти в теме своего устройства, а IMEI взять тут.
    В: Что мне делать, если при включении раздачи по WiFi или USB всплывает окно с предложением от оператора оплатить раздачу дополнительно(час 50р. или списание 30р. и др.)?
      О: Для этого необходимо зафиксировать ttl на раздающем(доноре) или менять ttl на принимающих устройствах.
    В: Как это сделать?
      О: Способ смены ttl можно найти в теме своего устройства, а на что лучше сменить - читаем ниже
    В: Вы качаете Торренты или в Стим не качает и низкая скорость, что делать?
      О: Необходимо настроить VPN или другие сервисы по шифрованию трафика.
    В: Как это сделать и где взять необходимое?
      О: Заходим в раздел Инструкции и решения для обхода блокировки p2p-трафика.

    Инструкции по изменению/фиксации TTL
    Изменение TTL в роутерах
    Решение для роутеров zyxel keenetic
    Решение для роутеров zyxel keenetic с прошивкой V1
    Если ваш роутер работает с прошивкой OpenWRT
    Фиксация TTL на любом роутере под управлением OpenWRT
    Чтобы сработала команда: iptables -t mangle -A POSTROUTING -j TTL --ttl-set 64 необходимо наличие пакетов: iptables-mod-ipopt installed и kmod-ipt-ipopt
    Важная обновлённая информация о фиксации ttl на openwrt в новых версиях позже 21.хх.х
    Изменение TTL в модемах
    Подборка решений для различных моделей модемов

    Готовые прошивки с решениями по фиксу TTL для Huawei E3272/E5372
    ZTE 823
    Подробная инструкция для E3272 и E3276 в режиме hilink
    Решение для ZTE MF825 (работает для всех операторов)
    Huawei E8278 (так же работает на всех операторах)
    Изменение TTL на ПК под управлением Windows
    Смена TTL в один клик
    Программа для изменения TTL (Эта же программа теперь сама запускается от имени администратора)
    Готовые файлы реестра для х32/64 win10
    Очередной скрипт для смены TTL без перезагрузки
    Новый скрипт для смены TTL (работает на МТС)
    Изменение TTL на ПК под управлением Mac OS
    Изменение TTL в Mac OS
    Фикс TTL на Big Sur/Monterey (актуальный способ)
    Изменение TTL на ПК под управлением Linux
    Постоянное изменение TTL на Linux
    Автозапуск смены TTL на ОС с systemd (Arch, Ubuntu 16.04 и выше, Linux Mint 18 и др.)
    Изменение TTL для любых аппаратов под ОС Android
    Самостоятельно правим iptables
    Проверенный способ для рутованных устройств (Samsung Galaxy Note II, Galaxy Nexus)
    Программа TTLEditor
    Программа TTL Master
    Если ваше ядро не поддерживает изменение TTL
    Модуль magisk по смене TTL без поддержки ядра
    Полная инструкция по фиксации TTL
    Фикс TTL - путем прошивки патча через TWRP(решение возможно, только при наличии поддержки на уровне ядра и установленного TWRP)
    Фикс TTL - путем установки пропатченного SuperSU через TWRP(решение возможно, только при наличии поддержки на уровне ядра и установленного TWRP)
    Фикс TTL - путем установки модуля для Magisk (решение возможно, только при наличии поддержки на уровне ядра и установленного TWRP)
    Еще один модуль для Magisk от другого автора
    Модуль для Magisk (Anti TTL=1)
    TTLFixer
    Изменение TTL на iOS
    Твик TetherMe (настроек не требует, вся информация по ссылке)

    Через терминал набрать sysctl -w net.inet.ip.ttl=65
    Изменение TTL на Windows Phone/Windows 10 Mobile
    Обход ограничений раздачи интернета Yota (Пост kameton709 #34799120)
    Обход ограничений раздачи интернета Yota (Пост 4erver #42925888)
    Инструкции по изменению IMEI
    Дабы не вызывать подозрений, изменять IMEI желательно на IMEI от Windows Phone (Важно! Изменять на IMEI от Windows Phone нужно только в том случае, если раздача ведется на ПК с ОС Windows или XBOX. Во всех других случаях нужно менять на IMEI от телефона на Android. Внимание! Если вы взяли IMEI от Windows Phone, фиксировать TTL нужно на значение 128, если IMEI от телефона Android, то фиксировать нужно на значении 64!)

    В основном, инструкции по смене IMEI есть в темах большинства устройств, но если нет, идем сюда Хочу сменить IMEI (полезно изучить всем)

    Существует несколько генераторов IMEI. Если вы будете сидеть с планшета, воспользуйтесь данным генератором от Windows планшетов
    Основные генераторы: первый, второй, третий.
    Так же можно сгенерировать здесь http://www.nokiaport.d…x.php?s=imeitools&lng=

    Проверить свежесгенерированный IMEI на реальное существование можно здесь

    Немного о том, почему невозможно изменить IMEI на iPad
    IMEI генератор
    Файлы hosts и рекомендации
    Антиподписки
    Список
    Список адресов
    Отключение шпионских модулей
    Фиксчекер для отключения акивной проверки интернета windows
    hosts для Android
    Удаление системных приложений в Windows
    win 10 tweaker
    Комплексные решения для обхода ограничений
    Прочитать в первую очередь
    Решение для Vodafone Украина
    Обход ограничения раздачи для МТС (Беларусь)
    Методы для МТС
    Метод если закончился трафик для раздачи
    Если у вас Keenetic
    Если вы раздаете по IPv6
    Скрипт от шейпа МТС changeTTL
    Инструкция по раздаче через PdaNet
    Способ раздать со смартфона / Другой способ раздать со смартфона на ПК
    МТС. Если больше ничего не помогает.
    Если после применения патча у вас шейп 1 мбит/с
    Универсальный скрипт, обновленный (работает на данный момент)
    Очередной скрипт смены TTL на ПК (для МТС)
    Инструкции и решения для обхода блокировки p2p-трафика
    Обход ограничения торрентов на всех операторах с помощью Telegram & Google Drive
    Инструкция по обходу через Tor (Vidalia)
    Обход блокировки p2p через https прокси
    Обход ограничений p2p-трафика средствами Windows
    Заворачиваем раздачу интернета по WiFi в VPN соединение на смартфоне
    Socks proxy на примере steam (работает для всех операторов)
    Настройка 3proxy
    Установка 3proxy на виртуальные сервера под управление CentOS 6
    Обход блокировок и ограничений операторов (Пост alexiking #90568335)
    Бесплатный OpenVPN GUI и свежие конфиги к нему
    Метод обхода торрентов на МТС
    Инструменты обхода DPI
    С тем, что такое DPI, кратко вы можете ознакомиться здесь. Более подробно можно прочитать тут. Далее будут представлены инструменты для разных платформ.
    Windows
    GoodbyeDPI
    Отлично работающая программа, позволяющая обходить большинство известных систем DPI, как пассивного типа, так и активного.
    Описание и инструкция по настройке
    Последнюю версию всегда можно скачать здесь
    Green Tunnel
    Аналог GoodbyeDPI с графическим интерфейсом
    Описание и настройка
    Свежий релиз всегда тут
    PowerTunnel
    Еще одна утилита активного обхода DPI с графическим интерфейсом, использующая для обхода локальный прокси-сервер на вашем ПК.
    Описание и настройка
    WIKI по PowerTunnel
    Последняя версия всегда здесь
    Linux
    Zapret
    Аналог GoodbyeDPI под любые Linux системы с systemd, а так же под OpenWRT.
    Описание, настройка и установка
    Green Tunnel
    Green Tunnel
    PowerTunnel
    PowerTunnel
    MacOS
    Green Tunnel
    Green Tunnel
    PowerTunnel
    PowerTunnel
    Android
    DPI Tunnel
    Прикрепленное изображение

    DPI Tunnel - это приложение для Android, которое использует различные методы для обхода систем DPI (Deep Packet Inspection), которые используются для блокировки некоторых сайтов.

    Описание и настройка
    Последний релиз всегда здесь
    Ссылка на DPI Tunnel
    PowerTunnel for Android
    Тот же самый PowerTunnel, только для Android
    Последняя версия тут
    OpenWRT
    Zapret
    Zapret
    Шапки тем, попавших под объединение
    Обход ограничений раздачи мобильного интернета YOTA
    Обход ограничений p2p-трафика Yota
    Обход ограничения раздачи интернета МТС Беларусь


    Куратор темы - Kodekc. По вопросам наполнения шапки обращайтесь в QMS
    Активность в теме


    Сообщение отредактировал Kodekс - 18.04.23, 22:28
    Причина редактирования: Коррекция
    19.08.14, 11:13 | #2
    Frost_Imp


    Реп: (300)
    Обход ограничений раздачи мобильного интернета YOTA

    Обсуждение мобильного оператора Yota »
    Обход ограничений тетеринга Yota »
    Обход ограничений р2р-трафика Yota »
    Торренты на безлимитном интернете от Yota »
    VPN, частные виртуальные сети: покупка, настройка, обмен опытом »
    Оператор блокирует раздачу интернета


    Прикрепленное изображение


    Обязательно к прочтению ДО написания вопроса:
    1. В шапке темы собрано огромное количество информации по обходу ограничений Yota. С вероятностью 99% ответ на ваш вопрос уже есть. Уважайте других участников и труд модераторов. Посты, содержащие вопросы, ответы на которые есть в шапке, удаляются без предупреждения.
    2. В теме не обсуждаются:
    -другие операторы
    -вопросы по конкретным устройствам, в частности - модемам и роутерам. Ищите тематические форумы и задавайте вопросы там
    3. Большая просьба не флудить в теме, рассказывая "а вот у меня...". Если очень сильно хотите поделиться опытом - указывайте подробно устройства, механизм обхода ограничений, что произошло и т.д. Кураторы и модераторы оставляют за собой право удалять посты, которые кажутся им флудом, без объяснения причин.
    4. Обратите внимание на верхнюю часть шапки: Yota как оператор, торренты и VPN обсуждаются в других темах, имейте это в виду.
    5. В 3G практически везде шейпится медиаконтент. Это значит, что Speedtest будет показывать удовлетворительную/запредельную скорость, но YouTube вы сможете смотреть в минимальном качестве. Обходить только с помощью VPN.


    Опираясь на существующие тарифы, весь трафик и наблюдение за ним разбиты на три группы: модем, планшет, смартфон.
    В настоящий момент ограничение раздачи присутствует только на безлимитном тарифе для смартфона. Соответственно, во всех остальных случаях нет необходимости осуществлять какие-то дополнительные действия, интернет будет работать, в т.ч. при раздаче со смартфона до исчерпания пакета трафика.


    Описание методик обхода ограничений

    Инструменты и способы определения раздачи оператора Yota
    Практические шаги находятся под спойлерами ниже, здесь только теория
    Вся информация актуальна для любого региона, т.к. анализ производится на крупных магистральных серверах, настройки которых идентичны и обновляются параллельно

    • Первый и самый очевидный анализируемый параметр- TTL. Пакеты с разным ttl от одного устройства в одной сессии=раздача.
    Краткий комикс по принципу работы TTL в сетях Yota (и не только)

    Пример 1.
    Прикрепленное изображение

    Телефон с sim-картой Yota с тарифом для смартфона (назовем его "донор") работает в сети Yota. Все пакеты уходят к оператору с единственным возможным значением TTL=64

    Пример 2.
    Прикрепленное изображение

    Неопытный владелец телефона донора запустил тетеринг и пытается использовать интернет дополнительно на ПК и еще на одном телефоне. Что получается: пакеты от донора уходят, по-прежнему, с TTL=64. Пакеты от ПК до донора доходят с TTL=128 (значение на ПК по умолчанию), на доноре теряют единицу и уходят к провайдеру с TTL=127. Пакет от второго телефона доходят до донора с TTL=64, на доноре TTL теряет единицу и уходит к оператору с TTL=63. В итоге Yota видит пакеты с тремя разными значениями TTL, что невозможно, если телефон-донор не раздает интернет в режиме точки доступа, и блокирует раздачу, предлагая ее оплатить.

    Пример 3
    Прикрепленное изображение

    Телефон-донор рутованный (или с джейлбрейком), то есть в нем можно изменить TTL по умолчанию. Меняем TTL таким образом, чтобы пакеты с других девайсов (возможно нерутованных) при потере единицы от TTL имели такое же значение, как TTL на доноре "по умолчанию". На примере мы присвоили донору TTL=63 (как это делается - описано ниже). Видим, что с устройств, у которых TTL по умолчанию равен 64 (iOS и Android девайсы) при прохождении через донора теряют единицу и получают значение TTL такое же, как и у донора - 63.
    То есть любые другие iOS и Android устройства могут спокойно пользоваться раздачей с донора и никаких дополнительных телодвижений делать с ними не нужно. Проблема возникнет для устройств, у которых TTL по умолчанию не 64. Например ПК. Выйти из ситуации можно тремя способами:
    1. Изменить в устройстве TTL на 64. В такой схеме ПК может одновременно работать с другими iOS и Android устройствами
    2. Не менять в устройстве (ПК в нашем случае) TTL (например в случае, если по каким-то причинам это сделать невозможно), а поменять TTL по умолчанию в доноре. Если у ПК дефолтное значение TTL=128, то меняем дефолтное значение в доноре на 127. Таким образом все пакеты снова уходят к Yota с одним TTL. Но в этом случае к раздаче не сможет подключиться (одновременно с ПК) другое iOS или Android устройство в случае, если у них TTL по умолчанию не 128.
    3. Третий способ описан в примере ниже. Это наиболее удобный способ, но годится не для всех устройств.

    Пример 4
    Прикрепленное изображение

    Смысл примера заключается в том, что на доноре жестко фиксируется TTL для любых исходящих пакетов. В этом случае совершенно не важно, какие устройства будут подключаться к донору - TTL в их заголовке будет прописываться единым.
    • IMEI. Так как используется тариф для смартфона- оператор ожидает увидеть именно его, и imei на раздающем устройстве должен быть от смартфона. Для дополнительной надежности можно выбрать imei от windows phone.
    • Определение и анализ приложений/сервисов, которые пытаются получить доступ в сеть.
      Большинство программ, приложений и сервисов, так или иначе имеющих возможность или требующих для своей работы доступ к сети, используют специфичные адреса/домены для своих запросов и/или имеют уникальные отличительные особенности структуры и состава пакетов передаваемых данных. Именно благодаря этому оператор имеет возможность, проанализировав траффик, сделать вывод о том, что происходит раздача. Например, соединение с игровыми серверами playstation или настольной версии продукта adobe явно не характерно для смартфона и срабатывает как триггер анализатора и детектора раздачи.
    Анализ пакетов может быть завязан на ip адреса, специфичные порты или сигнатуры DPI. Список обновляется не реже одного раза в неделю и то, что какой-то сервис работает/заблокирован в настоящий момент не означает, что ситуация так же внезапно не изменится.
    Для обхода этой системы существует три способа:
    -использование VPN (плюс: возможность пользоваться любыми сервисами, не боясь детекта; минус: вероятно меньшая скорость соединения за счет шифрования, ограничений самого vpn сервера, а так же низкого приоритета такого трафика у оператора)
    -использование firewall, разрешая доступ в сеть только браузерам/приложениям, не вызывающим подозрений (плюс: простота настройки, стабильность, минус: все специфичные приложения не имеют доступ к сети)
    -использование файла hosts или аналогов (плюсов практически нет, надежность и стабильность непредсказуемы, в готовых списках много устаревших неактуальных записей)
    Практические способы смены IMEI
    IMEI нужно менять на IMEI от windows-фона. Таким образом трафик на windows-ресурсы с ПК не вызывает подозрений, так как примерно на те же ресурсы ходят и мобильные Windows-устройства.
    Как сменить IMEI ищите в теме вашего устройства, можно так же заглянуть: Хочу сменить IMEI, сюда, сюда, сюда или сюда

    Генераторы WIN IMEI: первый, второй, а так же IMEI генератор, в частности на Lumia
    Если хотите в НЕпланшете тариф для планшета - берите IMEI, соответственно, от планшета: генератор IMEI от win планшета

    Важно!
    Сменить IMEI на iPad либо крайне проблематично, либо невозможно. Задавать в этой теме вопросы бессмысленно.
    Т. к. Xposed умеет только изменять все, что в пределах виртуальной машины Android, то смена IMEI модулем Xposed - есть ничто иное, как фикция. Модуль просто подменяет IMEI программам, которые запрашивают его. При этом, к оператору уходит обычный IMEI, т. к. сеть работает на гораздо более низком уровне.
    Несколько слов о смене IMEI на различных устройствах

    Немного о IMEI и TTL перед переходом к следующему шагу
    Практические способы изменения TTL
    ping 127.0.0.1 - будет значение ttl компьютера
    Изменение TTL на ПК под управлением Windows
    Вручную
    Обход ограничений Yota (Пост #35745405)
    Программно
    Скрипт от пользователя нашего форума
    Обход ограничений Yota (Пост #37723348)
    Обход ограничений Yota (Пост megafonlogin1996 #37915070)
    Обход ограничений раздачи интернета Yota (Пост protandroin #41897977)
    Дополнительно для пользователей Windows Vista, 7, 8, 8.1
    Готовые файлы реестра для х32/64 win10
    Изменение TTL на ПК под управлением Linux
    Обход ограничений раздачи интернета Yota (Пост RuJN #56983117)
    Автозапуск смены TTL на ОС с systemd (Arch, Ubuntu 16.04 и выше, Linux Mint 18 и др.)
    Обход ограничений раздачи интернета Yota (Пост dexanewcomer #42329569)
    Изменение TTL на модемах
    miniFAQ для тех, кто пользуется модемом
    Готовые прошивки с решениями по фиксу TTL для Huawei E3272/E5372
    Разлочка модема E3272 под Yota
    ZTE 823
    Обход ограничений раздачи интернета Yota (Пост ilya-fedin #61062412) (максимально полная инструкция по Е3272)
    Подробная инструкция для E3272 и E3276 в режиме hilink
    ZTE MF825
    Huawei E8278
    Прошивка и настройка модема Huawei E3372s (МТС 827F) для полноценной работы в сетях Yota
    резерв. неподтверждено!
    Фиксированный TTL для всех исходящих пакетов для модемов Huawei E3272/E3372/E5372
    Huawei E5372 (Мегафон MR100-3, МТС 823F, 826FT) - Обсуждение (Пост ZeroChaos #38083246)
    Изменение TTL на роутерах
    Эксперименты с zyxel keenetic
    Часть I Часть II Для прошивки V1
    Пакеты OpenWrt для обхода Yota (и других)
    Тем кто пользуется роутером на OpenWRT: чтобы сработала команда: iptables -t mangle -A POSTROUTING -j TTL --ttl-set 64 необходимо наличие пакетов: iptables-mod-ipopt installed и kmod-ipt-ipopt.пруф
    Фиксация TTL на любом роутере под управлением OpenWrt
    Обход ограничений раздачи интернета Yota (Пост carefule #58015723)
    Windows 8.1 (в т.ч. планшет)
    Обход ограничений Yota (Пост RanzaZlod #38073409)
    iOS
    твик TetherMe
    искать самостоятельно. Никаких настроек не требует, просто включает режим модема без ограничений.
    Терминал
    sysctl -w net.inet.ip.ttl=65
    Android
    Для желающих поковыряться в iptables самостоятельно
    ®Yota Tether TTL
    Как раздать интернет с телефона на базе Android версия 4.2.2
    Обход ограничений Yota (Пост #34462703)
    Пояснения
    Проверенный способ для рутованных устройств (Samsung Galaxy Note II, Galaxy Nexus)
    TTL Master
    TTL Editor (Google Play)
    TTL Editor (apk)
    TTL Fixer (apk)
    При отсутствии поддержки ядром модификации TTL
    Стоковое ядро для Android смартфона Nexus 5 на Android 5.0 - 5.1 с включенным TTL
    Обход ограничений раздачи интернета Yota (Пост ilya-fedin #54722981) (наиболее полная инструкция)
    Дополнение к "Инструкции по фиксации TTL на ОС Android" для установки значения TTL от 0 до 256.
    Модуль фиксации TTL для Magisk
    Windows phone
    Смартфоны с нестандартным TTL
    Обход ограничений Yota (Пост kameton709 #34799120)
    Обход ограничений раздачи интернета Yota (Пост 4erver #42925888)
    Mac OS
    Обход ограничений Yota (Пост KingJulian #38571862)
    OpenBSD
    Изменение TTL в OpenBSD
    При раздаче через USB необходимости в фиксации TTL нет
    Готовые файлы hosts и решения для windows
    Этим способом вы блокируете доступ к нежелательным сайтам.
    Свежий список
    www.msftncsi.com
    Список адресов
    Список от 02.2020
    Еще один список
    Дополнительный список
    Установщик google
    Отключение шпионских модулей
    Настройка файла Host в Андроид
    Универсальный список забаненных Yota адресов
    Удаление системных приложений windows и win 10 tweaker
    Программа для автоматического отключения служб и компонентов windows с возможностью ручного дополнения
    Важно иметь ввиду, что собрать универсальный файл hosts физически невозможно. Ставьте анализатор трафика и отслеживайте, на каких ресурсах Yota обнаруживает раздачу. Никто за вас это не сделает
    Примеры настройки VPN/прокси
    За счет этого маскируется лишь часть трафика, например запросы до Steam
    Заворачиваем раздачу интернета по WiFi в VPN соединение на смартфоне
    Socks proxy на примере steam
    Настройка 3proxy
    Установка 3proxy на виртуальные сервера под управление CentOS 6
    Альтернативные способы раздачи
    Использования приложения NetShare, можно совместно с любым VPN по желанию.
    NetShare на GooglePlay
    Универсальный способ для раздачи интернета: телефон > ПК, телефон > телефон
    Вариант обхода для 9 версии андроид
    Еще один способ раздачи телефон > ПК
    Раздача телефон > телефон, ПК при помощи прокси сервера на раздающем устройстве
    Полезные ссылки
    Инструкция по настройке раздачи трафика с оператора Yota, с устройств на базе Android, на ББ Windows 10 + настройка Торрент клиента.
    Раздача интернета через кабель на РС
    Старая шапка
    Обход ограничений раздачи интернета Yota (Пост ferhad.necef #76032726)


    21.08.14, 12:42 | #3
    Trybnik


    Реп: (36)
    Добрый день, други!
    Вопрос к модераторам - возможно не в том разделе пишу, но особо ничего похожего не нашел (не реклама).

    Недавно на рынок сотовой связи РФ вышел "новый" оператор - Yota, который теперь не только интеренет, но и звонки и СМС.
    оформил заявку на получение сим карты через их приложение и спустя 4 дня получил сиё чудо инженерной мысли. Карта пришла сразу в трех размерах (обычная, микро и нано) сам выдавил ту которую нужно.
    В моем случае это оказалась нано сим для iPad Air.
    Вставил в девайс, перезагрузил, на экране появилось название оператора и значек "LTE".
    Ну и следующий шаг - проверка скорости через speedtest.
    И тут же первое разочарование из серии 10 тестов максимальная скорость - 0,04мб/сек с пингом 33мс.

    небольшое исследование приложения (третья вкладка в Условиях подключения) позволило найти описание тарифа в соответствии с которым при использованиии сим не в телефоне - скорость инета обрезается до 64 кб/сек в т.ч. при использовании телефона в режиме модема! o.O

    Вывод - данный сервис, для планшета пока неприемлем и в общем-то направлен на подсаживание клиентов на голосовую связь ...
    Update - вставил сим карту в iPhone5 - он вообще не смог найти сеть, но при отключении автоматического выбора опреатора показал наличие сети Yota, однако подключиться к ней не смог ...

    Update2 - спустя минут 10 сеть девайс нашел.
    Скорость показанная speedtest - 4,66мб/сек. пинг 66мс.
    Голосовая связь - отлично.


    21.08.14, 13:18 | #4
    ShulhProjog


    Реп: (0)
    Удалось снять ограничение тетеринг(скорость не режет, на сайт йоты не кидает) также заработал LTE с использованием бандла от мегафон.
    21.08.14, 15:30 | #5
    crims0n


    Реп: (74)
    * ShulhProjog,
    И как, если не секрет? У меня на андройде получилось только с пробросом прокси через Wifi Direct, но это не очень приятный вариант.

    Уже сам понял. Везет вам))
    21.08.14, 15:33 | #6
    Leonid_Tver


    Реп: (37)
    * Trybnik,
    Trybnik @ 21.08.2014, 13:42 *
    Скорость показанная speedtest - 4,66мб/сек. пинг 66мс.

    как то не впечатляет, по факту скорость 3g у других операторов на порядок выше :beee:
    21.08.14, 16:47 | #7
    Trybnik


    Реп: (36)
    Leonid_Tver @ 21.08.2014, 16:33 *
    как то не впечатляет,

    Вот и я о том же. Вечром проверю на 5s, может там ситуация будет лучше.
    21.08.14, 22:17 | #8
    atlas28


    Реп: (1)
    Получилось с использованием Tether от Clockworkmod. Но нужен софт, как на компе, так и на телефоне. Кто-нибудь другие варианты нашел?
    22.08.14, 14:28 | #9
    Frost_Imp


    Реп: (300)
    Комрады, судя по тому, что из трех отписавшихся двое только что зарегистрированные - в тему приходят из поисковиков. Значит проблема имеет массовость.

    Пожалуйста, отписывайтесь о решениях.

    22.08.14, 14:34 | #10
    Frost_Imp


    Реп: (300)
    * Trybnik, я извиняюсь, но как то вы слишком опрометчиво перешли на оператора, не изучив его подводных камней.
    Действительно, в настоящий момент симки распространяются только для телефонов. Для планшетов симки и тарифы заявлены, но позже, пока информации нет никакой.
    На тему раздачи интернета с устройства с симкой Yota - добро пожаловать сюда Обход ограничений Yota
    По поводу скоростей - с удовольствием послежу за темой. Кстати, отписывайтесь, в каком городе и где проводятся замеры.
    22.08.14, 18:03 | #11
    Trybnik


    Реп: (36)
    Город Москва.
    Я не перешел на этого оператора - просто заказал еще одну симку "на потестить".
    Если внимательно просмотреть их сайт, то информации об ограничении скорости на планшетах - там нет ни слова, только на модемы и роутеры. Да и те данные расходятся, на сайте одно в приложении - другое.
    Тест проходил на:
    1. iPad Air - 4G
    2. iPhone 5 - 3G
    3. iPhone 5S - 4G
    4. Philips Xenium W6500 - какой придется :)

    Пока что вывод интересный - голосовая связь, более чистая что ли, "слышимость" лучше чем на МТС и Билайн. Также там, где у меня Билайн "не ловит" - Yota почти полный прием, при том, что Мегафон в этом месте тоже не особо хорошо работает (что странно т.к. вроде бы у них вышки одни и те же).
    Есть нюанс - периодически сеть пропадает, просто аппараты пишут "нет сети" и все, при том, что операторов они находят, но к Yota не цепляется.
    Энергопотребление - я не увидел существенной разницы.
    Скорости инета, в сравнении с Мегафоном и Билайном (оба LTE) сопоставимы, все в пределах 12 мб./сек.
    На 3G аппаратах Yota почему-то сильно проигрывает, тот же пятак с Билайном на борту поднимается до 6 мб./сек. Yota - 4,5 мб./сек. максимум, что я видел.
    Филипс вообще не мог "найти" симку минут 10 на первом слоте (WSDMA) и сорок на втором GSM. Потом с грехом пополам "прокашлялся" и далее все стабильно ровно, но в сравнении с яблоками - никак.

    Посмотрим, что будет дальше, но номер на 999 мне нравиться :)
    22.08.14, 18:55 | #12
    MAG_delta


    Реп: (0)
    Личные впечатления:
    1- На модеме и на телефоне качать торенты можно только через VPN (это боян)
    2- При раздаче инета через провод или по Wi-fi (iPhone 5s) скорость режется до 1мбит перекинув на страницу оператора типо продолжать? Нормальная скорость возвращается через 5 мин после отключения раздачи.
    3- В iPad mini 2 скорость сразу режется до 64кбит :(
    23.08.14, 11:53 | #13
    ShulhProjog


    Реп: (0)
    У кого jail в личку напишу твик который мне помог обойти ограничение на раздачу
    Прикрепленное изображение


    25.08.14, 07:40 | #14
    anton5000


    Реп: (143)
    ...а вот, что говорит Эльдар Муртазин в своей статье от 25 августа 2014 года:
    "В Yota число ограничений довольно большое. Так, безлимитный интернет вовсе таковым не является – у вас нет торрентов, официально скорость ограничивается 64 Кбит. Нельзя раздавать интернет на другие устройства, скорость снова ограничивается, либо вовсе невозможно сделать такое. Более того, об этом не говорят, но если вы будете гонять большие объемы трафика на своем смартфоне, вам все равно отрежут интернет до 64 Кбит. В чем смысл? Не знаю. Зато якобы безлимитный, якобы дешево. На мой взгляд, это нечестно и неправильно. На планшете выдадут вам те же самые 64 Кбит."
    25.08.14, 16:24 | #15
    Frost_Imp


    Реп: (300)
    Trybnik @ 22.08.2014, 19:03 *
    все стабильно ровно, но в сравнении с яблоками - никак

    У яблок еще трения с Apple по поводу частот. LTE на яблоках на Yota еще нет в принципе, только 3G.
    anton5000 @ 25.08.2014, 08:40 *
    ...а вот, что говорит Эльдар Муртазин в своей статье от 25 августа 2014 года:
    "В Yota число ограничений довольно большое. Так, безлимитный интернет вовсе таковым не является – у вас нет торрентов, официально скорость ограничивается 64 Кбит. Нельзя раздавать интернет на другие устройства, скорость снова ограничивается, либо вовсе невозможно сделать такое. Более того, об этом не говорят, но если вы будете гонять большие объемы трафика на своем смартфоне, вам все равно отрежут интернет до 64 Кбит. В чем смысл? Не знаю. Зато якобы безлимитный, якобы дешево. На мой взгляд, это нечестно и неправильно. На планшете выдадут вам те же самые 64 Кбит."

    К сожалению, не знаком с Эльдаром Муртазиным, но готов несколько возразить.
    Да, скорость режется, но главная цель этого - дать пользователям мобильного трафика полосу для потребления мобильного контента. Можно сколько угодно спорить на тему "что есть мобильный трафик", но, имхо, торрент - не мобильный трафик. Не нужно путать мобильного оператора с оператором домашнего интернета. Все-таки, мощности не те и целевая аудитория не та. Качайте торренты дома. Хоть укачайтесь. А на телефоне потребляйте музыку, ютуб. Потоковое видео в конце-концов. Но не нужно забивать полосу торрентом.
    В этом отношении я солидарен с Yota на все 100%.
    Насчет тетеринга. Да, я сам ищу способ его обойти. Но! Yota можно понять. Ни им, ни мне (в случае, если я окажусь соседом) не выгодна покупка тарифного плана за 300 рублей на одно физлицо в случае, если это лицо будет раздавать неограниченный трафик на неограниченной скорости на весь офис.
    В любом случае, сборный тариф Yota дешевле, чем у любого оператора с похожим перечнем услугам. Тариф (для конечного физика, одного) удобен и выгоден. Все остальное - для особо хитрых личностей, которые ради собственной выгоды собираются портить жизнь остальным.
    У меня все. Можете ссылаться на этот пост словами а вот что говорит на эту тему Frost_imp в посте от 25.08.2014 :)
    А на планшет симки скоро появится.
    25.08.14, 16:30 | #16
    Frost_Imp


    Реп: (300)
    * ShulhProjog,
    Почему в личку? За деньги?
    MAG_delta @ 22.08.2014, 19:55 *
    Личные впечатления:
    1- На модеме и на телефоне качать торенты можно только через VPN (это боян)
    2- При раздаче инета через провод или по Wi-fi (iPhone 5s) скорость режется до 1мбит перекинув на страницу оператора типо продолжать? Нормальная скорость возвращается через 5 мин после отключения раздачи.
    3- В iPad mini 2 скорость сразу режется до 64кбит

    1. Через VPN пробовали? Помнится, VPN тоже режется.
    2. Да, это заявлено в правилах. Радует, что 1 мбит, а не 64 кбита, как было заявлено ранее. На 1 мбите даже ютуб комфортно смотреть можно. Не говоря уже о фейсбуке, твиттере и обычном серфинге.
    3. Тоже есть в правилах
    Ограничения использования
    Все вышеуказанные Тарифы предназначены для использования только на сотовых телефонах, смартфонах и т.п. (далее – Мобильные устройства). Использование подключенных к вышеуказанным Тарифам/Тарифным пакетам SIM-карт на иных устройствах (включая планшетные компьютеры, модемы, роутеры, ноутбуки, стационарные компьютеры и т.п.) не допускается. В случае нарушения Клиентом вышеуказанных ограничений, Оператор снижает скорость предоставления услуг Мобильного Интернета до 64 кбит/с.

    Все вышеуказанные Тарифы/Тарифные пакеты предназначены для использования в отношении одной SIM-карты на одном Мобильном устройстве. Использование SIM-карты, вставленной в Мобильное устройство, для обеспечения возможности дополнительного пользования услугами связи Оператора с других устройств, подключенных к такому Мобильному устройству по проводному или беспроводному каналу, не допускается. В случае нарушения Клиентом вышеуказанных ограничений, Оператор снижает скорость предоставления услуг Мобильного Интернета до 1024 кбит/с.

    На всех Тарифах скорость ограничивается до 64 кбит/с для сервисов, использующих ресурсы Сети для доступа к пиринговым файлообменным сетям (в т.ч. с использованием технологии распределенного распространения файлов BitTorrent и пр.).
    26.08.14, 10:21 | #17
    Trybnik


    Реп: (36)
    Frost_Imp @ 25.08.2014, 17:24 *
    Насчет тетеринга. Да, я сам ищу способ его обойти. Но! Yota можно понять. Ни им, ни мне (в случае, если я окажусь соседом) не выгодна покупка тарифного плана за 300 рублей на одно физлицо в случае, если это лицо будет раздавать неограниченный трафик на неограниченной скорости на весь офис.

    У многих "яблочников" и не только у них работает связка огрызок(телефон)+пад(планшет), вот тут-то и получается прокол.
    Yota сейчас "загоняет" на голосовые сервисы, но и тут не все ровно, тарификация минут идет по полной минуте с округлением до минуты и фиг знает каким списанием. У меня прошло несколько вызовов, которые огрызок просчитал как ровно 1 мин. Yota списала ровно две, также как если бы я поговорил 1мин. 10 сек. это тоже = 2 минуты.
    26.08.14, 15:12 | #18
    Frost_Imp


    Реп: (300)
    Trybnik @ 26.08.2014, 11:21 *
    У многих "яблочников" и не только у них работает связка огрызок(телефон)+пад(планшет), вот тут-то и получается прокол.

    1 мбит на тетеринг - это вполне и вполне достаточно. Даже смотреть Ютуб в более чем приличном качестве
    ограничения использования
    Все вышеуказанные Тарифы/Тарифные пакеты предназначены для использования в отношении одной SIM-карты на одном Мобильном устройстве. Использование SIM-карты, вставленной в Мобильное устройство, для обеспечения возможности дополнительного пользования услугами связи Оператора с других устройств, подключенных к такому Мобильному устройству по проводному или беспроводному каналу, не допускается. В случае нарушения Клиентом вышеуказанных ограничений, Оператор снижает скорость предоставления услуг Мобильного Интернета до 1024 кбит/с.

    Trybnik @ 26.08.2014, 11:21 *
    Yota сейчас "загоняет" на голосовые сервисы, но и тут не все ровно, тарификация минут идет по полной минуте с округлением до минуты и фиг знает каким списанием. У меня прошло несколько вызовов, которые огрызок просчитал как ровно 1 мин. Yota списала ровно две, также как если бы я поговорил 1мин. 10 сек. это тоже = 2 минуты.

    Ну тут надо тестировать, возможны косяки билинга. Уверен, при появлении первых запросов - Yota разрешит проблемы оперативно и правильно.
    А посекундной тарификации нет уже нигде. На Мегафоне, знаю, есть тариф "Все за три" с посекундной. Основная масса тарифов у большой тройки - поминутная тарификация.

    К сожалению, пока не могу присоединиться к тестам. Жду переноса номера.
    26.08.14, 15:28 | #19
    -=RealMan=-


    Реп: (468)
    M
    Две темы объединены в одну
    27.08.14, 12:57 | #20
    Incognito90


    Реп: (57)
    Frost_Imp @ 25.08.2014, 17:30 *
    Радует, что 1 мбит, а не 64 кбита, как было заявлено ранее. На 1 мбите даже ютуб комфортно смотреть можно. Не говоря уже о фейсбуке, твиттере и обычном серфинге.
    3. Тоже есть в правилах


    с сентябре тетеринг платный будет... ((
    27.08.14, 13:08 | #21
    preved-medved


    Реп: (67)
    Вот не понимаю такого поведения людей. Сделал оператор очень хорошие условия на тарифе, но нет, надо еще побольше халявы вымутить. Ну будете вы с компа торенты качать, ну прикроют нормальные тарифы и всё - не себе не людям.
    Для экстренной работы 1 мбита за глаза хватает, если в сентябре сделают тетеринг за 50-150 дополнительных рублей, то это тоже будет вполне гуманно.



