HTTP Injector

Описание:

PLEASE READ DESCRIPTION BEFORE YOU DOWNLOADHTTP Injector is a professional tool to set custom HTTP header. It's used to connect your SSH/Proxy with custom header to help you access blocked websites behind firewall with SSH tunneling support & proxy server using build-in Android VPN. It will help you surf the internet privately and securely.This tools is for professional users onlyAccess any website and service on the Internet and secure your identity. Secure your Android device from hackers and online threats when using a public WiFi and hide your IP address behind one of ours to become invisible on the world wide web.Manual: https://apps.evozi.com/httpinjector/ Features:- Secure your connection using SSH tunnel- Modify outgoing requests.- No root needed [Choose between VPN mode or iptables (root)]- Specify alternate proxy servers to send a request through- Provide alternate headers and ability to strip headers from incoming http responses- DNS Changer- Build in Host Checker and IP Hunter- Build in SSH client (Similar to Bitvise)- Payload Generator- Apps Filter- Support Android 4.0 to Android 8.0- Google DNS / DNS Proxy- Data Compression- IP Route- Battery saver- Ability to change buffer size, etcTunnel Types- HTTP Proxy + SSH- SSH OnlyProvider Mode- Exported config is encrypted- Lock and protect the settings from users- Set custom message for customer- Hardware ID lockHow to use:>> Import config file created by other users (You can find it in your local group/group chats)or>> Open payload generator and press generate (no need to adjust settings) and select one of our server to connect- Crashing or having problem? Email us to get it resolvedGuide: https://blog.evozi.com…-get-logcat-crash-log/ Beta Tester: