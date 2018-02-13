  • ТЕХНИКА
    Pydroid 3 | Изучение, написание и запуск python 3 программ на Android
    13.02.18, 09:08 | #1
    ferhad.necef


    Реп: (3682)
    Pydroid 3
    версия: 5.00

    Последнее обновление программы в шапке: 08.09.2022

    Прикрепленное изображение

    Скриншоты
    Прикрепленное изображение
    Прикрепленное изображение
    Прикрепленное изображение
    Прикрепленное изображение

    Краткое описание:
    Изучение, написание и запуск python 3 программ на Android

    Описание:
    Features:
    - Offline Python 3.6 interpreter: no Internet is required to run Python programs.
    - Full-featured Terminal Emulator, with a readline support (available in pip).
    - Pip package manager and a custom repository for prebuilt wheel packages for heavy libraries, such as numpy, scipy, matplotlib, scikit-learn and jupyter.
    - Examples available out-of-the-box.
    - Built-in C, C++ and even Fortran compiler designed by n0n3m4, an author of C4droid, specially for Pydroid 3. It lets Pydroid 3 build any library from pip, even if it is using native code. You can also build & install dependencies from a command line.
    - Cython support.
    - PDB debugger with breakpoints and watches.
    - Kivy graphical library with a shiny new SDL2 backend.
    - PyQt5 support available in Quick Install repository along with matplotlib PyQt5 support with no extra code required.
    - Matplotlib Kivy support available in Quick Install repository.

    Editor features:
    - Code prediction, auto indentation and real time code analysis just like in any real IDE. *
    - Extended keyboard bar with all symbols you need to program in Python.
    - Syntax highlighting & themes.
    - Tabs.
    - Enhanced code navigation with interactive assignment/definition gotos.
    - One click share on Pastebin.

    * Features marked by asterisk are available in Premium version only.

    Quick manual.
    Pydroid 3 requires at least 170MB free internal memory. 200MB+ is recommended. More if you are using heavy libraries such as scipy.
    To run debug place breakpoint(s) clicking on the line number.
    SDL2/Kivy is detected with “import kivy”, “from kivy“ or "#Pydroid run sdl2”.
    PyQt5 is detected with “import PyQt5”, “from PyQt5“ or "#Pydroid run qt”.


    Требуется Android: 4.4 и выше
    Русский интерфейс: Нет

    Разработчик: IIEC
    Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=ru.iiec.pydroid3
    Видео YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ORbJ21x3ulo
    Изменения:
    Added an option to disable insertion of quotes/braces



    Скачать:
    Версия: 5.00 Версия с GP (EvPix)
    Версия: 4.01 Premium by Stabiron (~Yurik-258~)
    Версия: 3.02 arm, arm64 (•Лeший•)
    Версия: 3.02 x86 (pokpok)
    Версия: 3.02 Premium Pydroid 3 (Пост kirattt #86819618)

    Скачать APK

    Прошлые версии
    версия: 2.1 Pydroid 3 (Пост Muhoflu #74525165)
    Версия: 2.1 Premium Pydroid 3 (Пост Ahmasoft #74820908)

    Версия 2.0 Pydroid 3 (Пост ferhad.necef #72946790)
    версия: 1.0.2 Pydroid 3 (Пост ferhad.necef #71305883)
    Прикрепленный файлPydroid 3_1.01.apk ( 36.36 МБ )
    Прикрепленный файлPydroid 3_1.01_Pro[patched].apk ( 36.4 МБ )
    (Патч от ув. sserratty )


    Модификации
    Версия: 6.1 Premium by Ajeethk (Number one')
    Версия: 5.0 Premium (mrfrost475)
    Версия: 4.01 Premium Mod By GocMod Team (~Yurik-258~)


    Сообщение отредактировал iMiKED - 07.11.22, 06:16
    Причина редактирования: Обновление: модификация 6.1 Premium by Ajeethk
    16.02.18, 09:19 | #2
    andro77u


    Реп: (0)
    Fly Nimbus 1, пока полёт нормальный, все заявленные функции работают. На мой взгляд, под андроидом просто рвёт всех конкурентов...
    20.02.18, 00:45 | #3
    merowinger


    Реп: (0)
    Поставил patched версию. При запуске любой тестовой программы, например print("Hello world") в терминал не выводится результат. Появляется только надпись - [Program finished]
    20.02.18, 10:23 | #4
    ferhad.necef


    Реп: (3682)
    merowinger @ 20.02.18, 0:45 *
    [Program finished
    А что она должна писать?
    Работу сделала и говорит что программа закончила свою работу. То есть ваша программа "Hello world"
    Прикрепленное изображение
    20.02.18, 15:25 | #5
    merowinger


    Реп: (0)
    Да, нужно было приложить пару скринов. У меня не пишет, как на Вашем скриншоте "Hello 4PDA" (в моём варианте - "Hello world"). Этого нету. Единственная надпись - [Program finished]. Hello world - в моём случае отсутствует. До этого ставил простую версию из Play Market, она работала. Перед установкой Patched версии, старую удалил, почистил остатки.
    26.02.18, 08:40 | #6
    cepgx


    Реп: (0)
    При выполнении любой программы происходит ошибка
    Прикрепленное изображение

    09.03.18, 14:31 | #7
    Gleborg26


    Реп: (2)
    Спасибо за программу!
    14.03.18, 02:39 | #8
    ferhad.necef


    Реп: (3682)
    Новая версия: Прикрепленный файлPydroid 3_1.02_arm[Patched].apk ( 36.22 МБ )


    Что нового:
    fix UI
    fixed wakelock
    minor updates

    За взлом спасибо уважаемому DoSer636

    Сообщение отредактировал ferhad.necef - 14.04.18, 13:48
    Причина редактирования: Перезалил, теперь работает как надо)
    06.04.18, 17:49 | #9
    VansHoward


    Реп: (18)
    Ещё бы узнать, что реально полезного можно написать при помощи этого приложения)
    09.04.18, 20:26 | #10
    alexshm


    Реп: (0)
    Кто-нибудь может объяснить, как запустить jupyter nb на смартфоне? У Pydroid в картинках в гуглплее нарисовано, что можно. И через pip устанавливается пакет jupyter
    10.04.18, 20:51 | #11
    alexshm


    Реп: (0)
    *

    Разобрался. Установить jupyter в pip. Потом в терминале запустить команду jupyter notebook.
    Оно выдаст адрес, конторы нужно скопировать в браузер. И вуаля...
    19.04.18, 07:48 | #12
    exmp


    Реп: (0)
    ferhad.necef @ 14.03.2018, 01:39 *
    Новая версия: [attachment="12638362:Pydroid…atched_.apk"]

    Что нового:
    fix UI
    fixed wakelock
    minor updates

    За взлом спасибо уважаемому DoSer636

    6.0.1 не устанавливает.
    19.04.18, 07:49 | #13
    ferhad.necef


    Реп: (3682)
    * exmp, Ставьте начисто.
    01.05.18, 16:04 | #14
    SegaMegaD


    Реп: (8)
    Кто-нибудь сравнивал сабж с QPython? Что лучше в плане возможностей написания программ?
    02.05.18, 16:26 | #15
    ferhad.necef


    Реп: (3682)
    Новая версия: 2.0(GP) Прикрепленный файлPydroid 3_2.0_arm.apk ( 41.81 МБ )

    Что нового:
    IMPORTANT NOTICE: This is a major update, all packages installed from pip will be erased
    Added Tkinter and pygame_sdl2
    Fixed code analyzer and completer to support custom modules placed in the same directory
    Added a workaround for liblzma bug that appears on some devices
    Fixed a lot of bugs

    Pydroid 3_2.0_arm(Patched)
    Изменения:
    • Pro версия,
    • Удалена зависимость от Гугл Сервисов,
    • Удалена аналитика и активити.

    Прикрепленный файлPydroid 3_2.0_arm(Patched).apk ( 41.87 МБ )
    03.05.18, 08:48 | #16
    Quarnion


    Реп: (0)
    В APK экспортировать нельзя?
    Или я плохо искал?
    16.05.18, 01:28 | #17
    BEPT


    Реп: (2)
    Не устанавливается на android 8.1, при попытке скачать с gp 505 ошибка.
    21.05.18, 17:22 | #18
    yurgenzzz


    Реп: (0)
    Поставил patched версию - не работает автокомплит (или я не знаю, как им пользоваться). В настройках он включён. Help!
    26.05.18, 23:50 | #19
    BEPT


    Реп: (2)
    BEPT @ 16.05.18, 1:28 *
    Не устанавливается на android 8.1, при попытке скачать с gp 505 ошибка.
    Решил проблему удалив pydroid 2
    10.06.18, 05:17 | #20
    ilyxa_rus


    Реп: (6)
    спасибо, классная IDE, вместо того чтобы тащить с собой ноут через полстраны, все работает на телефоне (то что нужно мне лично), добавил свой собственный модуль - всё супер. огромнейшее спасибо!
    единственное что не нашёл где и есть ли они вообще так это стрелочки клавиатуры, можно включить их в настройках клавиатуры андроида, но они не работают, хотя они очень удобны в терминале, бывает из-за одной ошибки приходится переписывать всё заново, когда можно все вернуть назад стрелкой вверх, как на компе.
    26.06.18, 00:16 | #21
    The author of your smile


    Реп: (24957)
    Pydroid 3
    Версия 2.1


    ЧТО НОВОГО
    Added Keras.
    Added workaround for Android P (preview 2) weird seccomp policy.
    Fixed number input in Tkinter.
    Прикрепленный файлPydroid 3 Educational IDE for Python 3_v2.1_arm_apkpure.com.apk ( 42.77 МБ )



