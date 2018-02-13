Pydroid 3

версия: 5.00

Изменения: Added an option to disable insertion of quotes/braces

Сообщение отредактировал iMiKED - 07.11.22, 06:16

Причина редактирования: Обновление: модификация 6.1 Premium by Ajeethk

Изучение, написание и запуск python 3 программ на AndroidFeatures:- Offline Python 3.6 interpreter: no Internet is required to run Python programs.- Full-featured Terminal Emulator, with a readline support (available in pip).- Pip package manager and a custom repository for prebuilt wheel packages for heavy libraries, such as numpy, scipy, matplotlib, scikit-learn and jupyter.- Examples available out-of-the-box.- Built-in C, C++ and even Fortran compiler designed by n0n3m4, an author of C4droid, specially for Pydroid 3. It lets Pydroid 3 build any library from pip, even if it is using native code. You can also build & install dependencies from a command line.- Cython support.- PDB debugger with breakpoints and watches.- Kivy graphical library with a shiny new SDL2 backend.- PyQt5 support available in Quick Install repository along with matplotlib PyQt5 support with no extra code required.- Matplotlib Kivy support available in Quick Install repository.Editor features:- Code prediction, auto indentation and real time code analysis just like in any real IDE. *- Extended keyboard bar with all symbols you need to program in Python.- Syntax highlighting & themes.- Tabs.- Enhanced code navigation with interactive assignment/definition gotos.- One click share on Pastebin.* Features marked by asterisk are available in Premium version only.Quick manual.Pydroid 3 requires at least 170MB free internal memory. 200MB+ is recommended. More if you are using heavy libraries such as scipy.To run debug place breakpoint(s) clicking on the line number.SDL2/Kivy is detected with “import kivy”, “from kivy“ or "#Pydroid run sdl2”.PyQt5 is detected with “import PyQt5”, “from PyQt5“ or "#Pydroid run qt”.4.4 и вышеНетIIEC