Pydroid 3версия: 5.00Последнее обновление программы в шапке: 08.09.2022Краткое описание:
Изучение, написание и запуск python 3 программ на AndroidОписание:
Features:
- Offline Python 3.6 interpreter: no Internet is required to run Python programs.
- Full-featured Terminal Emulator, with a readline support (available in pip).
- Pip package manager and a custom repository for prebuilt wheel packages for heavy libraries, such as numpy, scipy, matplotlib, scikit-learn and jupyter.
- Examples available out-of-the-box.
- Built-in C, C++ and even Fortran compiler designed by n0n3m4, an author of C4droid, specially for Pydroid 3. It lets Pydroid 3 build any library from pip, even if it is using native code. You can also build & install dependencies from a command line.
- Cython support.
- PDB debugger with breakpoints and watches.
- Kivy graphical library with a shiny new SDL2 backend.
- PyQt5 support available in Quick Install repository along with matplotlib PyQt5 support with no extra code required.
- Matplotlib Kivy support available in Quick Install repository.
Editor features:
- Code prediction, auto indentation and real time code analysis just like in any real IDE. *
- Extended keyboard bar with all symbols you need to program in Python.
- Syntax highlighting & themes.
- Tabs.
- Enhanced code navigation with interactive assignment/definition gotos.
- One click share on Pastebin.
* Features marked by asterisk are available in Premium version only.
Quick manual.
Pydroid 3 requires at least 170MB free internal memory. 200MB+ is recommended. More if you are using heavy libraries such as scipy.
To run debug place breakpoint(s) clicking on the line number.
SDL2/Kivy is detected with “import kivy”, “from kivy“ or "#Pydroid run sdl2”.
PyQt5 is detected with “import PyQt5”, “from PyQt5“ or "#Pydroid run qt”.Требуется Android:
4.4 и вышеРусский интерфейс:
НетРазработчик:
IIECGoogle Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=ru.iiec.pydroid3Видео YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ORbJ21x3ulo
Скачать:Версия: 5.00 Версия с GP (EvPix)Версия: 4.01 Premium by Stabiron (~Yurik-258~)Версия: 3.02 arm, arm64 (•Лeший•)Версия: 3.02 x86 (pokpok)Версия: 3.02 Premium Pydroid 3 (Пост kirattt #86819618)Скачать APKСообщение отредактировал iMiKED - 07.11.22, 06:16
Изменения:
Added an option to disable insertion of quotes/braces
Причина редактирования: Обновление: модификация 6.1 Premium by Ajeethk